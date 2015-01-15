PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DAVID CAMERON TO PRESS BARACK OBAMA ON SECURITY FEARS

(on.ft.com/1wcHnFO)

CENTRAL LONDON TOPS WORLD AS MOST EXPENSIVE CITY FOR CONSTRUCTION

(on.ft.com/17J8KTf)

LABOUR PLEDGES LIMITS FOR UNHEALTHY FOOD MARKETED TO CHILDREN

(on.ft.com/1ARCZkJ)

TOP DOCTOR LINKS A&E CHAOS TO NHS ADVICE LINE

(on.ft.com/1BsyL4t)

Overview

British Prime Minister David Cameron will seek the support of U.S. President Barack Obama this week for a push to improve co-operation between intelligence agencies and technology companies such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc, warning the president that public safety is at stake.

London is the most expensive place in the world for building construction, according to a study of 40 nations by Arcadis, a global consultancy based in Amsterdam. The study cited London’s complex planning rules, high labour and land costs and exacting design standards.

A Labour government in the UK would limit manufacturers on the levels of fat, salt and sugar included in food marketed primarily to children, Andy Burnham, the shadow health secretary, will say on Thursday.

The central cause of the unprecedented pressures facing hospital emergency departments is the health service’s 111 telephone advice line, according to Clifford Mann, president of the College of Emergency Medicine. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Ken Wills)