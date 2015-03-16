FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TOTAL PUTS NORTH SEA GAS STAKE ON BLOCK

(on.ft.com/18Q6byM)

TONY BLAIR POISED TO STEP BACK FROM MIDDLE EAST QUARTET

(on.ft.com/1FlITxz)

MALIN AIMS TO RAISE 300 MLN EUROS WITH IPO

(on.ft.com/1LgFZPR)

Overview

French oil major Total is putting up a stake for auction in one of the UK’s natural gasfields, in a move that could be the first of a string of deals in the North Sea.

Tony Blair is relinquishing his post as the envoy for the Middle East Quartet to take a different role in the peace negotiations, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.

Life sciences company Malin, backed by British fund manager Neil Woodford and Irish state’s new strategic investment fund, aims to raise about 300 million euros in an intial public offering which will be completed within days.

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
