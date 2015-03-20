FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20
March 20, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TAG HEUER PARTNERS GOOGLE TO DEVELOP SMARTWATCH

(on.ft.com/1CBZPRw)

CRH DEAL APPROVED AS HOLCIM-LAFARGE TALKS STALL

(on.ft.com/1GwiYSr)

STANCHART INVESTORS PRESS BANK TO CONSIDER LEAVING LONDON

(on.ft.com/1EyDcuS)

Overview

Tag Heuer, French luxury group LVMH’s biggest watch maker, said it was teaming up with Google Inc and Intel Corp to develop a smartwatch, signalling its intention to compete with Apple’s smartwatch.

Shareholders in Irish cement firm CRH approved a 6.5 billion euro ($6.93 billion) deal to buy assets from Lafarge and Holcim even as the executives of two cement makers continue to argue over who would lead the combined company.

Two big investors in Standard Chartered Plc want the bank to consider moving its domicile away from London because of the chancellor’s decision to raise the UK bank levy by one-third.

$1 = 0.9375 euros Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
