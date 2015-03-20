PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TAG HEUER PARTNERS GOOGLE TO DEVELOP SMARTWATCH

(on.ft.com/1CBZPRw)

CRH DEAL APPROVED AS HOLCIM-LAFARGE TALKS STALL

(on.ft.com/1GwiYSr)

STANCHART INVESTORS PRESS BANK TO CONSIDER LEAVING LONDON

(on.ft.com/1EyDcuS)

Overview

Tag Heuer, French luxury group LVMH’s biggest watch maker, said it was teaming up with Google Inc and Intel Corp to develop a smartwatch, signalling its intention to compete with Apple’s smartwatch.

Shareholders in Irish cement firm CRH approved a 6.5 billion euro ($6.93 billion) deal to buy assets from Lafarge and Holcim even as the executives of two cement makers continue to argue over who would lead the combined company.

Two big investors in Standard Chartered Plc want the bank to consider moving its domicile away from London because of the chancellor’s decision to raise the UK bank levy by one-third.