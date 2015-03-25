PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Renault defies Paris opposition with plan to double Ghosn’s pay

* HSBC to move head office for UK division to Birmingham

* UK annual inflation rate falls to zero

* Clash of Clans maker Supercell triples sales

Overview

Renault has offered to double pay of its Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn despite opposition by the French state, which voted against the decision. Ghosn is set to receive 7.2 million euros ($7.86 million) in cash and shares for 2014. (on.ft.com/1FTYAMK)

HSBC Plc is to base its “ring-fenced” British retail and business banking operations in Birmingham, England, shifting about 1,000 staff there from its London headquarters.

British inflation fell to zero last month, official figures showed on Tuesday driven by lower prices for food, cost of transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages. The news hit sterling, which was down 0.4 percent against the euro.

Finnish mobile game maker Supercell tripled sales last year on the back of hit titles Clash of Clans, Hay Day and Boom Beach, the company said on Tuesday. With just 150 employees, the Finnish company made 1.55 billion euros in revenues in 2014, up from 519 million euros a year earlier.