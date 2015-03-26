PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Etihad backs IAG 1.35 bln euros Aer Lingus bid

* Airbus speeds sale of Dassault Aviation stake to raise 1.64 bln euros

* Balfour warns of ‘major challenges’ after reporting 304 mln stg loss

* RBS to sell as much as $3.7 bln in Citizens shares

Overview

Chief executive of Etihad Airways has indicated that the airline would be willing to sell its stake in Aer Lingus Group Plc, if the Irish government backs the offer made by International Airlines for the group.

Airbus Group sold 1.61 million shares in the family-controlled French group Dassault, for 1.64 billion euros on Wednesday. This move brings down its stake in the company, which makes the Rafale fighter jet, to about 24.6 percent from 42 percent.

Balfour Beatty Plc’s recently appointed chief executive, Leo Quinn, warned of “major short-term challenges” after the company reported a 304 million pounds pre-tax loss for the 12 months to December 31, compared with a loss of 49 million pounds in 2013. The company also scrapped its dividend.

UK based Royal Bank of Scotland has increased the number of shares it is offering to sell in its U.S. subsidiary, Citizens Financial Group, to as much as $3.7 billion, after it received more than anticipated demand from investors.