PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 8

Headlines

SHELL IN TALKS TO BUY BG FOR ABOUT 46 BLN POUNDS

FEDEX TO BUY TNT EXPRESS FOR 4 BLN EUROS

VIVENDI EYES 217 MLN EURO DEAL FOR DAILYMOTION

INFORMATICA BECOMES YEAR‘S BIGGEST BUYOUT

Overview

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell PLC is in talks to buy gas-producing rival BG Group PLC for about 46 billion pounds ($68.16 billion), in a deal that could give the Anglo-Dutch company access to some of the most exciting oil regions and cement its position in the global trade of natural gas.

FedEx has struck a deal to buy its struggling rival TNT Express that values the latter at 4 billion euros ($4.33 billion). The transaction would allow FedEx to expand into Europe where it has struggled against competitors DHL and UPS.

French company Vivendi has entered into exclusive discussions with Orange to buy 80 percent of video-sharing website Dailymotion for 217 million euros.

In the largest leveraged buyout of the year, Canada’s largest pension fund, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and European private equity group Permira have teamed up to buy Informatica, a U.S.-based software and services group for $48.75 per share, valuing the company at $5.3 billion.

($1 = 0.6749 pounds)