PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 18

May 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

WHITEHALL FACES UP TO 100,000 JOB CUTS

LLOYDS ‘ARTIFICIALLY DISTRESSED’ SMES

BOEING RAISES PRESSURE TO SAVE EXIM BANK

MASSIMO ZANETTI SEEKS 200 MLN EUROS IN LISTING

Overview

Whitehall may face up to 100,000 job cuts in the next five years as the UK Chancellor George Osborne tries to save billions of pounds in savings out of the civil services.

The Lloyds Banking Group has been accused of allegedly “artificially distressing” small business owners in order to tidy up their balance sheet in the wake of the financial crisis.

Aerospace and defence group Boeing said it will move out its manufacturing facility abroad if the Export Import Bank is shut down by conservative critics who think it indulges in “corporate welfare”.

Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group will list about 40 percent of the company to raise about 200 million euros ($228.88 million) at the Milan stock exchange.