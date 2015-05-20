PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times -May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ALTICE IN TALKS TO ENTER U.S. CABLE MARKET

BUSINESS URGED TO SPEAK UP FOR EU

UK ‘NON-DOMS’ TO STEP UP TAX PLANS

HSBC TO CHARGE FOR HOLDING DEPOSITS

French telecommunications group Altice SA is in talks to buy U.S.-based cable operator Suddenlink Communications for more than $6.6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Confederation of British Industries’ outgoing chairman, Sir Mike Rake, has said that British businesses must speak up for a reformed European Union, as a referendum on whether UK remains a part of the 28-nation bloc gathers steam.

Some of the UK’s wealthy non-domiciles are being advised to transfer their wealth offshore in case tax rules, which offer privileges to those who declare their permanent home elsewhere, are tightened.

HSBC Holdings plc has written to other banks, warning that it will charge them for deposits in euros, Swiss francs, Danish krone and Swedish krona - all currencies with negative interest rates - at its UK, Germany and Hong Kong operations from this year. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)