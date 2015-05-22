PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times -May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

YOUTUBE TO ALLOW USERS TO BUY WITHIN ADS

(on.ft.com/1HxTVCU)

CAMERON WARNS OF LONG PATH TO EU REFORM

(on.ft.com/1HxVMaH)

PM AIMS TO CUT NON-EU SKILLED MIGRANTS

(on.ft.com/1HxWkO3)

‘CHALLENGER’ BANKS SIMILAR TO BIG LENDERS

(on.ft.com/1HxWULs)

Overview

Users of online video site YouTube would be able to buy products that they see on video advertisements. This is part of a move by Google to take on e-commerce players Amazon and eBay Inc

British Prime Minister David Cameron said reforms that would lead to a better deal for Britain in the European Union will take patience and time. Cameron stressed that his efforts would be toward the betterment of the whole EU and not just Britain.

British PM David Cameron has plans to “significantly reduce” the number of non-EU skilled immigrants coming to Britain, after new data revealed migration levels reaching an all time high.

A study by accountancy firm KPMG has revealed that new banks like TSB and Metro are too similar to the big, established lenders and do not provide enough competition. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)