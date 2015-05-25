FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 25
May 25, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MALONE BATTLES ALTICE FOR TIME WARNER CABLE

(on.ft.com/1PGgtpg)

FOREX BANKS FACE MORE PAIN FROM U.S.

(on.ft.com/1PGgE40)

OSBORNE CONSIDERS OFFICIAL BREXIT STUDY

(on.ft.com/1Q5ftGl)

HMRC SEEKS TO APPEAL $1 BLN LITTLEWOODS PAYOUT

(on.ft.com/1PFKgyp)

Overview

Charter Communications, the U.S. company backed by billionaire John Malone is competing with France’s Altice for the takeover of Time Warner Cable. Charter is said to be leading the discussions on the deal and is ready to pay a large premium for the acquisition, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren has called on for public hearings to decide whether banks accused of rigging the foreign exchange market should be allowed to manage retirement accounts.

UK Chancellor George Osborne is considering a Treasury study of UK’s economics in the event of Britain making an exit from the European Union. Last year, Osborne utilized the Treasury study on Scotland to help secure a ‘No’ on the vote for Scottish independence.

HM Revenue & Customs, UK’s highest tax authority is planning to file and appeal with the country’s highest court, after the Court of Appeal sided with Littlewoods in a tax case dating back 30 years. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

