PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 27
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DEUTSCHE FINED FOR MISSTATING DERIVATIVES

(on.ft.com/1FCkJhJ)

SPACEX CLEARED FOR SPY SATELLITE LIFT-OFF

(on.ft.com/1FCkTpw)

SKY UNVEILS EUROPE-WIDE ARTS PUSH

(on.ft.com/1FCl3gF)

LVMH IN TALKS TO BUY LE PARISIEN

(on.ft.com/1FClesi)

Overview

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Deutsche Bank had failed to account for a “material risk for potential losses estimated to be in the billions of dollars”, thereby inflating its value at the height of the financial crisis.

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX won a contract to launch U.S. spy satellites, after the U.S. Air Force certified its Falcon 9 rocket to participate in government missions.

Sky has committed 18 million euro ($19.6 million) to make shows and finance events for audiences in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria, in a bid to compete with Netflix .

French luxury goods group LVMH said it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Amaury Group to buy French daily Le Parisien. ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
