PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 3

BLATTER QUITS AS HEAD OF FIFA

MPS’ PAY TO RISE 10 PERCENT DESPITE CAMERON PLEDGE

SEVEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT IN TALKS TO SELL TO CAYZER FAMILY

ASTRAZENECA CHIEF WARNS UK ‘FALLING BEHIND’ IN CANCER CARE

Overview

Sepp Blatter resigned as FIFA president on Tuesday just four days after being re-elected to a fifth term.

Independent body IPSA (Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority) is set to increase MP’s salaries by 10 percent to 74,000 stg despite Prime Minister David Cameron’s commitment to freeze ministers’ salaries.

Wealth manager Seven Investment Management is in talks about a possible sale to Cayzer Family Investment trust. A deal is expected to value Seven Investment at about 100 million stg.

The chief executive of AstraZeneca Plc, Pascal Soriot, said the UK is “falling behind” in cancer care and also said the government was failing to “connect the dots” between the country’s strong science base and its health system. Company’s ovarian cancer drug, Olaparib, developed by British scientists, was deemed too expensive for use in the National Health Service.