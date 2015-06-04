FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 4
#Market News
June 4, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CHEVRON CHIEF LASHES OUT AT EUROPEAN OIL GROUPS ON CLIMATE CHANGE (on.ft.com/1FUvUCD)

AREVA AND EDF TO MERGE REACTOR BUSINESSES

(on.ft.com/1dNfvXK)

TOM HAYES SAYS SENIOR UBS STAFF WERE 'AWARE' OF LIBOR RIGGING (on.ft.com/1KaC7NK)

DEUTSCHE BANK TO CREATE INNOVATION HUBS

(on.ft.com/1Glphg4)

Overview

Oil company Chevron Corp’s head lashed out at European oil groups, who recently wrote to the UN asking it to help them devise a plan to stop global warming. Chevron’s chief said that consumers will never back this idea of global carbon pricing system.

The French government said on Wednesday that it has asked state-owned nuclear group Areva SA to merge with EDF into a joint venture controlled by the latter.

Tom Hayes, the first trader to face a jury trial over alleged Libor rate-rigging offences, told investigators said that a top executive at UBS Group AG, Carsten Kengeter, attended a meeting where Hayes talked about rigging the rate.

Deutsche Bank will launch three innovation labs this year, partnering with big development firms to speed the creation of financial technology for its own uses and will spend up to 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) on digital development in the next 5 years. The bank will run the projects in conjunction with companies such as Microsoft, HCL and IBM .

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
