SNP THREATENS TO CALL NEW BREAK-UP VOTE

TOP FIRMS’ ‘POSH TEST’ IMPOSES CLASS CEILING

RENEWABLE POWER COULD OVERTAKE COAL IN 15 YEARS

EUROPE SPAWNS MORE TECH ‘UNICORNS’

Scottish National Party’s Treasury spokesman Stewart Hosie, in an interview to the Financial Times, warned that if London did not devolve more powers to Edinburgh, the United Kingdom may be set for a breakup ballot again within a few years.

In a report to be issued by a government appointed committee on Monday, it will come to light that some of the most elite financial institutions and legal firms deploy a “poshness test” to lock up talent out of high-flying jobs.

A study by International Energy Agency shows that renewable energy such as wind, solar etc. could replace coal as the top source of electricity in the next 15 years.

According to data compiled by GP Bullhound, the British investment bank, Europe has produced 13 “unicorns”, or tech startups that have reached a valuation of $1 billion or more, over the past year. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)