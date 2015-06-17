PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17

June 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

AIG WIN RAISES FANNIE AND FREDDIE STAKES

COTY CLOSES IN ON $12 BLN P&G BEAUTY DEAL

NESTLÉ REDUCES AFRICAN WORKFORCE BY 15 PCT

EU CARMAKERS WARNED CHINA ‘CASH COW DYING’

Overview

Former AIG chief Hank Greenberg’s victory against the U.S. government on the terms of the AIG bailout during the financial crisis may give a new lease of life to the shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Activist investor Bill Ackman among others have sued the U.S. government over the way it treated mortgage companies.

Coty Inc is emerging as the frontrunner to acquire some of the cosmetics, haircare and fragrance brands from Procter & Gamble worth $12 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Nestle’s chief executive for African equatorial region, in an interview to the Financial Times said the company is cutting 15 percent of its African workforce, spread across 21 countries in the continent, as it overestimated the demand and growth of its middle class.

European carmakers like BMW and Audi, who have been depending on China - the world’s largest car market - for their growth, have warned that returns from the Asian country have been declining in light of a slowing economy, limits on car ownership in metro cities and competition from homegrown car brands. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)