PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SETBACK FOR UBER OVER DRIVER‘S STATUS

FITBIT REACHES $4 BLN IPO VALUATION

NADELLA CLEARS OUT SENIOR STAFF AT MICROSOFT

FRENCH BANKS TO LIST ASSET MANAGER AMUNDI

Overview

Ride hailing service Uber suffered a setback in its home state of California, when a judge ruled that a driver signed up with its service should be deemed a company employee and not a contractor, in a move that could disrupt the service’s entire business model.

Wearable tech maker Fitbit raised $732 million selling shares in an IPO that valued the company at $4.1 billion.

In the most significant management shake-up since Satya Nadella assumed the top job at Microsoft, former Nokia CEO Stephen Elop, along with a few close associates of Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates, will leave the company.

French bank Credit Agricole said it and Societe Generale had decided to sell shares of their Amundi asset management joint venture in an initial public offering on the Paris stock exchange by the end of the year. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)