PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22
#Funds News
June 22, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ENERGY TRANSFER IN $48 BLN WILLIAMS OFFER

(bit.ly/1GgsesZ)

VIRGIN MEDIA CHALLENGES BT WITH ITS CABLE EXPANSION

(bit.ly/1BvVLSG)

PARK SQUARE RAISES $2.4 BLN TO FINANCE LEVERAGED BUYOUTS

(bit.ly/1BvW1Bc)

SHUTTERSTOCK TO CHALLENGE GETTY IMAGES AFTER VARIETY TIE-UP

(bit.ly/1BvWeEk)

Overview

Energy company Williams Companies Inc said it has rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from Energy Transfer, that valued the company at $48 billion, saying that the deal undervalued the company.

Virgin Media will begin the expansion of its cable network this week, spending about 3 billion pounds ($4.76 billion) in the process. The expansion plans may prove to be a major headache for rival BT Group, which has spent a fortune winning sports rights and acquiring mobile operator EE.

European private equity firm Park Square Capital has raised $2.4 billion to back large ticket deals. The company said the fund would “routinely be able to commit more than 100 million euro to transactions” involving private equity using senior debt.

Stock-image provider Shutterstock has taken its rivalry with Getty Images to the next level by tying up with Hollywood’s Variety magazine to become a distributor of high-end fashion and entertainment photos.

$1 = 0.6300 pounds Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
