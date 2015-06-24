PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BUYOUT INVESTORS LOOK NORTH WITH PALATINE FUNDRAISING

PROPERTY BOOM SWELLS QUEEN‘S INCOME

BOEING CHIEF MCNERNEY TO STEP DOWN

GOOGLE LAUNCHES FREE MUSIC STREAMING

Overview

Manchester-based buyout group Palatine, which has a focus on companies north of England, has closed its third round of funding at 220 million pounds ($346.13 million), after it was over-subscribed by investors since its launch in April.

The Queen is set to receive a record income of 43 million pounds ($67.65 million) in 2016-17, after state-owned real estate company Crown Estate registered a surge in profits due to a booming real-estate market in Britain.

Boeing Co has replaced its 65-year old Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney with its chief operating officer, Dennis Muilenburg. McNerney will continue to be the chairman of the company.

Google Inc launched a free version of its music streaming service Google Play Music, just days ahead of rival Apple Inc’s streaming service. The new service allows users to listen to playlists based on themes.