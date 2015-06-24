FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24
#Funds News
June 24, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BUYOUT INVESTORS LOOK NORTH WITH PALATINE FUNDRAISING

(bit.ly/1QONe4m)

PROPERTY BOOM SWELLS QUEEN‘S INCOME

(bit.ly/1QONwYW)

BOEING CHIEF MCNERNEY TO STEP DOWN

(bit.ly/1GofO27)

GOOGLE LAUNCHES FREE MUSIC STREAMING

(bit.ly/1Goge8J)

Overview

Manchester-based buyout group Palatine, which has a focus on companies north of England, has closed its third round of funding at 220 million pounds ($346.13 million), after it was over-subscribed by investors since its launch in April.

The Queen is set to receive a record income of 43 million pounds ($67.65 million) in 2016-17, after state-owned real estate company Crown Estate registered a surge in profits due to a booming real-estate market in Britain.

Boeing Co has replaced its 65-year old Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney with its chief operating officer, Dennis Muilenburg. McNerney will continue to be the chairman of the company.

Google Inc launched a free version of its music streaming service Google Play Music, just days ahead of rival Apple Inc’s streaming service. The new service allows users to listen to playlists based on themes.

$1 = 0.6356 pounds Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
