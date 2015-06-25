FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 25
June 25, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JOHNSON FLOATS 10 BLN STG BIOTECH FUND FOR LONDON

(bit.ly/1CufkG1)

SECRETIVE PALANTIR TAKES AIM AT $20 BLN VALUATION

(bit.ly/1CugOAk)

EUROPEAN OIL MAJORS HOLD TEHRAN TALKS

(bit.ly/1Cuh2Hw)

BARCLAYS REPLACES CREDIT SUISSE WITH JPMORGAN AS BROKER

(bit.ly/1CuhPIs)

Overview

London mayor Boris Johnson has floated a 10 billion pound ($15.70 billion) fund to help compete the City with New York’s booming biotech and life sciences sector.

Silicon Valley’s secretive artificial intelligence company Palantir is in talks with investors to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, valuing the company at about $20 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Executives from oil companies Royal Dutch Shell plc and Eni have met Iranian officials in Tehran to make potential investments in the country’s energy industry. Iran possesses the world’s third largest reserves for oil and gas.

British bank Barclays plc has ended its four-year relationship with Credit Suisse and appointed JPMorgan as it corporate broker. JP Morgan will assume the responsibilities along with Barclays’ incumbent joint-broker Deutsche Bank. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)

