PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26
June 26, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Co-founder of digital invoicing company Tungsten Corp Plc , Edi Truell may take the company private from London’s Aim stock exchange, after growing frustrated with short sellers.

Canadian fertilizer producer Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc said it made a “private proposal” to buy German rival K+S for about $7 billion.

South African police have been slammed for their role in killing 34 striking miners in 2012, after a report on the killings came out. This may call out for a further probe on the criminal liability of the officers involved in the killings.

Amazon.com Inc is focussing on getting its deliveries and logistics right in order to snatch business from physical stores. Hitting the 10,000 employee mark for the first time since its launch in 2013, the online retailer is targeting to provide same-day deliveries for products. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

