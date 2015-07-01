PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* DOJ sues to block Electrolux $3.3bn bid for GE appliances

* U.S. shale has been stymied by Saudi Arabia, says Shell CEO

* Commerzbank sells 2.9 bln euros real estate loan portfolios

* NHS medicines to be labelled with price

Overview

The United States filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to stop Sweden’s Electrolux AB from buying General Electric Co’s appliance business, the Justice Department said in a statement.

OPEC’s decision, led by Saudi Arabia, to not cut oil production has put pressure on U.S. shale gas producers which in turn has put the brakes on America’s energy boom, according to the chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Commerzbank has sold loan portfolios worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.20 billion) as it continues to streamline its balance sheet.

Commerzbank has sold loan portfolios worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.20 billion) as it continues to streamline its balance sheet.

Under a scheme to cut waste in the National Health Service, the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a plan that will have a price tag stamped on medicines, with the slogan "Funded by the UK taxpayer". ($1 = 0.9051 euros)