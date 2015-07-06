PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

German media groups ProSiebenSat.1, Axel Springer revive deal talks

Teva set to lift Mylan bid to up to $43 bln

EBRD in talks to buy minority stake in Ukraine bank

Overview

German media groups ProSiebenSat.1 and Axel Springer have revived talks for a merger that could improve their ability to compete with tech giants like Google Inc and Facebook Inc. The talks are at an early stage and it was not certain if a deal could be reached or that it could overcome competition concerns.

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is preparing to raise its bid for rival drugmaker Mylan NV to as much as $43 billion as soon as this week. Teva’s offer may value shares in Mylan at $86 to $88 per share, up from the $82 per share bid Mylan rebuffed in April.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Monday it was in talks to buy minority stake in the Ukrainian unit of Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International. The EBRD said the proposed investment, in Raiffeisen Bank Aval which is Ukraine’s second-biggest western-owned lender, “will send a strong positive signal to the market during the period of severe political and economic crisis”.