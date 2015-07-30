PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MEXICO DELAYS DEEPWATER OIL AUCTION

(on.ft.com/1H4d35k)

PROSIEBEN AND SPRINGER END MERGER TALKS

(on.ft.com/1H4drke)

JANE BIRKIN ASKS HERMÈS TO RENAME BAG

(on.ft.com/1H4e2Cl)

FIRECHAT TO LAUNCH AS MESSAGING SERVICE

(on.ft.com/1H4eyjW)

Overview

Mexico has postponed the auction of its deepwater assets by two months after its tender to open up its oil sector to investments from private sector flopped.

Germany’s biggest commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and Europe’s largest newspaper publisher by sales Axel Springer have ended merger talks after governance issues, especially the role of Axel Springer’s founder’s wife could not be resolved.

British singer and actress Jane Birkin has demanded that her name be taken off the Birkin bag - one of the bags sold by luxury brand Hermes International SCA. The Birkin bag is made from crocodile leather.

FireChat, the messaging app that protesters in Hong Kong used to communicate and collaborate, will be launched as a private messaging service for the first time. “We have what we call off-the-grid messaging that’s free, private and very resilient,” said Micha Benoliel, chief executive of OpenGarden, the start-up behind the app. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)