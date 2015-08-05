FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 5
#Funds News
August 5, 2015 / 12:28 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HEDGE FUNDS MAKE QUICK BUCK ON RBS STAKE SALE

(bit.ly/1KP9JCZ)

SHIRE IN $30 BLN APPROACH FOR BAXALTA

(on.ft.com/1eRv2oZ)

SOFTBANK‘S SON BACKS SPRINT REVAMP

(on.ft.com/1eRvLqd)

BESSENT QUITS SOROS GROUP TO LAUNCH FUND

(on.ft.com/1eRwcRc)

Overview

Hedge funds made quick money after getting information that the British government was offloading some stake in Royal Bank of Scotland. Some of investors placed bets that RBS’ share price would go down. The deal proved profitable for the investors as the bank’s share fell 8 percent between Thursday last week and Monday night.

Pharma major Shire plc has approached Baxalta - the drug company spun off from Baxter - with a hostile takeover, valuing the company at $30 billion (27.6 billion euros).

Japan’s telecom billionaire Masayoshi Son has announced the creation of two new equipment leasing companies that will free up cash to overhaul Sprint’s network, the U.S. telecom carrier in which Son invested in 2013.

Soros Fund Management’s Chief Investment Officer, Scott Bessent, has quit the firm to launch his own hedge fund named Key Square Group. Bessent will begin with an initial investment of $2 billion, contributed by George Soros himself. (1 euro = $1.0884) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
