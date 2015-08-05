FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 6
August 5, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* SFO and UK regulator launch probes into Quindell practices

(on.ft.com/1IIipnK)

* London’s City airport up for sale

(on.ft.com/1eU1rer)

* India lashes out at EU generic drugs ban

(on.ft.com/1MbJGWX)

Overview

Britain’s anti-fraud agency, the Serious Fraud Office, has launched an investigation into business and accounting practices at Quindell, which coincided with the company announcing a downwards revision of its revenues for last year by 290 million pounds ($452.40 million) and its post-tax profits by 282 million pounds.

U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Fund (GIP), owner of London’s City airport, has appointed advisers to sell the airport this year, in a deal which could raise as much as 2 billion pounds.

India responded to the European Union’s move to ban 700 Indian-made generic drugs by saying that it was “disappointed and concerned”. The country said on Wednesday that it would indefinitely freeze talks on a planned free trade agreement with Brussels. ($1 = 0.6410 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
