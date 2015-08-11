FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 12
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 11:45 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Citi poaches Deutsche Bank executives to bolster prime brokerage

(on.ft.com/1Nov03K)

* Terex becomes third US group in week to announce tax inversion

(on.ft.com/1N8ggYZ)

* Upsurge in Ukraine fighting threatens peace accord

(on.ft.com/1P4Zt7C)

* Pandora shines as sales in bracelets and rings rise

(on.ft.com/1DHOwbA)

Overview

Citigroup has hired former Deutsche Bank executives Simon Kempton and Daniel Caplan for top roles at its unit that provides services to hedge funds in Europe, the Middle-East and Africa.

Terex Corp, maker of industrial cranes, has become the third U.S.-based company in a week to have a cross-border deal that will pave the way for it to redomicile to Europe and evade the corporate tax rate in the U.S. The company reached an all-stock deal with Finnish rival Konecranes after which the companies will have a combined market value of $5.7 billion.

Ukraine has cautioned that it has the right to defend against fresh assaults by Russia-backed separatists. Pro-Russian rebels initiated an intensive tank and Grad rocket assault in an apparent attempt to seize the town of Starohnativka which is held by Ukraine, Kiev said.

Pandora A/S, a Denmark-based jeweller, raised its sales guidance for the second time this year, as it posted a rise in revenues to 3.6 billion Danish crowns, up 41 percent compared with a year earlier. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

