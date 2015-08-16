PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 17

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Wood Group expected to have cut jobs since start of year

(on.ft.com/1NbY0id)

* ECB doubles the time needed to review banks’ risk models

(on.ft.com/1Lg6a8V)

* Merkel fights to contain Greece rebellion

(on.ft.com/1IWEFeQ)

Overview

John Wood Group Plc is set to announce this week that it has reduced its headcount by one in 10 during the first half of the year.

The European Central Bank has set a deadline of four years for completing the review of bank risk models, longer than the earlier target of a year or two.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rescheduled trips to Italy and Brazil to spend more time trying to contain a major revolt from her party. This is before a vote this week on an 86 billion euro ($95.42 billion) rescue plan for Greece in the German parliament. ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)