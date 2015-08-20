PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 20

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Germany braced to receive 800,000 asylum seekers

* German parliament backs latest Greek bailout

* Russia sends food inspectors into Auchan stores

* Record order book for Vestas

Overview

The German government said on Wednesday it expects the number of asylum-seekers and refugees to Germany to be a record 800,000 this year, nearly twice as high as Germany’s previous record for asylum claims, set during the collapse of Yugoslavia in 1992.

The German parliament approved a third bailout for Greece on Wednesday. The 86 billion euros ($95.60 billion) Greek rescue deal sailed through the Bundestag lower house 454-113 with 18 abstaining.

Russia’s consumer watchdog has launched a probe into the French supermarket chain Auchan to ensure it complied with Russian health standards and sanitation laws, the watchdog’s head Anna Popova said on Wednesday.

The world's largest wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems posted a stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit and a record order that soared by 56 percent. The company, however, kept its estimates on hold disappointing investors that expected an increase in guidance. ($1 = 0.8996 euros)