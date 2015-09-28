PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to the United States, signed deals with Google and Microsoft, highlighting his government’s focus on initiatives like “Digital India.” Google agreed to launch free Wi-Fi across 500 railway stations in India while Microsoft pledged to bring low-cost broadband to 500,000 villages in India.

Industry experts say Italian oil and gas group Eni’s Arctic platform, built at a cost of 5.6 billion euros ($6.27 billion) in Arctic’s Barents Sea, is undergoing final tests and will begin production soon.

Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer told the Financial Times that the social-networking company’s investment in virtual reality will increase year over year and that the company has a multi-year plan worked out for the new medium.

Accel and KKR have raised $1.3 billion for a new buyout fund which is 50 percent bigger than their previous investment vehicle raised about two years ago.