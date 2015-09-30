FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 30
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

COMPANY FINED FOR SOLAR NUISANCE CALLS

(bit.ly/1JB0BLG)

MICHELLE THOMSON‘S PROPERTY DEALS UNDER INVESTIGATION

(bit.ly/1JB0gIV)

LONDON PLANS CRACKDOWN ON TAXI-HAILING APPS

(bit.ly/1JB1vrv)

MCKINSEY PREDICTS BANKS WIPEOUT WITH SOME PRODUCTS

(bit.ly/1JB30Ga)

Overview

Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined renewable energy company Home Energy and Lifestyle Management 200,000 pounds ($303,080) for violating marketing rules. “This company’s ignorance of the law is beyond belief,” Steve Eckersley, head of enforcement at the ICO, said.

Property deals involving Scottish National party’s Michelle Thomson, a central figure in last year’s campaign for Scottish independence, are under investigation by police.

Transport for London is mulling a crackdown on taxi-hailing apps such as Uber and Hailo, as it tries to regulate the rise in the number of minicabs. One of the several measures planned are the requirement for private vehicles to wait for five minutes before picking up a commuter.

McKinsey, in its global banking annual review to be published on Wednesday, predicts that digital startups in the financial sector will erode banks’ earnings on some financial products by almost two-thirds by driving prices down. ($1 = 0.6599 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
