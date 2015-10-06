FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 6
October 6, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CHIEF LEAVES AS DUPONT WARNS ON PROFITS

(on.ft.com/1LeQcuC)

BHARARA WARNS OF INSIDER TRADING ‘BONANZA’

(on.ft.com/1LeQxxm)

ALPHABET TO BACK SYMPHONY MESSAGING TOOL

(on.ft.com/1LeQLEM)

BP FINALISES $20.8 BLN GULF SETTLEMENT

(on.ft.com/1LeR6Hx)

Overview

DuPont said Chief Executive Ellen Kullman will depart early and will be replaced in the interim by Edward Breen, former chairman of Tyco International, who joined the company’s board in February.

Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for Manhattan, warned of a “bonanza” for friends and family of the rich, after the Supreme Court declined to hear requests by the Department of Justice to reverse two overturned convictions on insider trading.

Alphabet, the renamed holding company for Google, will invest in Symphony messaging tool. The tool is backed by a number of big banks aiming to compete with Bloomberg’s dominant messaging service on Wall Street.

BP PLC has agreed to pay $20.8 billion to settle claims with U.S. federal and state authorities over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. As part of a plan to restore Gulf of Mexico, $8.1 billion will be set aside for coastal wetlands and marine mammals. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

