PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 8
#Funds News
October 8, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

VW KNEW OF EMISSIONS FOR 18 MONTHS

(on.ft.com/1OmyFBr)

CARLYLE SKETCHES BIG RETURNS FROM ART

(on.ft.com/1Omz4Ee)

DEUTSCHE BANK MAY NOT PAY DIVIDEND THIS YEAR

(on.ft.com/1OmzpH0)

DELL AND EMC IN DISCUSSIONS OVER TIE-UP

(on.ft.com/1OmA76X)

Overview

Germany’s Volkswagen AG U.S. chief Michael Horn knew about the emissions problem for more than 18 months, before the company came out in the open about the issue. The admission will raise questions over the delay in reporting the issue to the regulators.

Private equity group Carlyle Group LP and Banque Pictet are coming together to form Athen Art Finance, a venture aimed at providing loans to art collectors, in an effort to shake up economics of the art market. The venture will have $280 million in equity capital.

Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG, in a late night statement on Wednesday, said it may not pay any dividend this year owing to a loss of 7.6 billion euros ($8.54 billion) in the third quarter.

Dell Inc and EMC Corp and are in talks over a merger, people familiar with the matter told FT. It is not fully known whether the hardware maker and the data storage company are exploring a full merger or parts of their businesses.

$1 = 0.8895 euros Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
