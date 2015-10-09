PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 9

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

APPLE PAY ROLLOUT GATHERS PACE IN U.S.

(on.ft.com/1Nrb4AZ)

BILL GROSS SUES PIMCO FOR $200 MLN

(on.ft.com/1NrbxTV)

VW HEARING DISPLAYS ANGER ON BOTH SIDES

(on.ft.com/1NrbR53)

CREDIT SUISSE PREPARES SUBSTANTIAL CAPITAL RAISING

(on.ft.com/1NrcH1N)

Overview

Apple Inc said its Apple Pay contactless payment system will be available in Starbucks and KFC stores across the United States. It said it had more work to do to convince other merchants to move to the payment system.

Pimco founder Bill Gross is suing his former colleagues at the company for at least $200 million, accusing them of ousting him “driven by a lust for power, greed, and a desire to improve their own financial position...at the expense of investors and decency.”

Volkswagen AG’s U.S. chief Michael Horn detailed before an investigations committee how the car company cheated to get around tough new U.S. emissions standards. Subcommittee members of the House committee on energy and commerce said they were surprised at Volkswagen’s behaviour, even as Horn tried to contain his own anger over the scandal.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam is preparing to launch a capital-raising program when he unveils his plans in two weeks to turn around the Swiss bank. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)