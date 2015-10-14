PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 14

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK WATCHDOG ACCUSES WATER GROUPS OF RETAINING £800M EXCESS PROFITS

CHINA POISED TO ISSUE SOVEREIGN DEBT IN RENMINBI IN LONDON

‘BOB MARLEY’ NOVELIST MARLON JAMES WINS MAN BOOKER PRIZE

UK WITHDRAWS BID FOR CONTRACT WITH SAUDI JUSTICE SYSTEM

Overview

Water companies in the UK have been allowed to retain excess profits of at least 800 million pounds during the past five years rather than pass the windfall cost savings on to customers, according to a report by the UK’s National Audit Office.

China is set to issue government debt in renminbi in London, a move that would make London the first financial centre outside China to offer its sovereign debt, officials familiar with the issue said.

Jamaica’s Marlon James has won this year’s Man Booker Prize for his novel “A Brief History of Seven Killings,” which focuses on the events surrounding the shooting of the singer Bob Marley at his Kingston home in 1976.

The British government has pulled out of a controversial 5.9 million pounds prisons training contract with Saudi Arabia that would have involved British civil servants training their Saudi counterparts, after signs of a cabinet split began to emerge. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)