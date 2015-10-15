PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

OSBORNE‘S FISCAL CHARTER PASSES AS CORBYN FAILS TEST OF AUTHORITY

(on.ft.com/1LuyWl9)

LIFE SCIENCE CHIEFS WARN CUTS WILL HURT SECTOR

(on.ft.com/1OwE76u)

JAVID ATTACKS LONDON MAYOR‘S ‘HEAVY-HANDED’ UBER REGULATION

(on.ft.com/1k5MyJa)

CONCERNS RAISED OVER CHINESE-BACKED PROJECT IN LONDON‘S DOCKLANDS

(on.ft.com/1OD132n)

Overview

Britain’s newly elected opposition leader socialist Jeremy Corbyn’s first attempt to stamp his authority on Labour MPs came unstuck on Wednesday as rebel MPs ignored his demand that they oppose finance minister George Osborne’s budget surplus charter.

Britain’s life-sciences sector leaders have warned ministers that cuts in government support for the industry would imperil a renaissance in UK biotechnology.

Britain’s business secretary Sajid Javid has attacked “heavy-handed” plans for a crackdown on the Uber minicab service in London that has put him on a collision course with Mayor Boris Johnson, who wants tighter controls.

The 1 billion pounds Asian Business Port project at the Royal Albert Docks in east London, one of London Mayor Boris Johnson’s biggest foreign investment projects, has been called into question after the Chinese companies involved said they were in a dispute over how to split the scheme. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)