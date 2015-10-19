FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19
October 19, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Cryan clears the decks at Deutsche

Volkswagen ‘co-operating fully’ after police raid French offices

EDF looks to sell 10 bln euros of assets to boost balance sheet

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG is restructuring its business, splitting its investment bank in two and parting ways with some of its top bankers as John Cryan, the new chief executive officer of Germany’s biggest bank, sets out its most “fundamental” overhaul.

French police have carried out searches at Volkswagen AG offices in France in an investigation following revelations the carmaker rigged vehicle diesel emissions tests. The company confirmed its offices were searched by French police on Friday and was cooperating with the authorities.

French power group EDF intends to sell assets worth at least 10 billion euros ($11.36 billion) to help finance investments as it builds two EPR nuclear reactors in the UK. The company is considering the sale of its Italian exploration and productions unit, Edison, as well as a stake in American nuclear group CEGN. ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

