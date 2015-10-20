PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

EU and HSH Nordbank reach provisional restructuring deal

Nokia-Alcatel Lucent deal wins approval of Chinese regulator

ITV to buy Northern Irish broadcaster for 100 mln stg

Exponent and Electra snap up PhotoBox for 400 mln stg

Softcat plans 500 mln stg IPO on London Stock Exchange

Overview

HSH Nordbank has agreed to a restructuring deal with the European Commission that will allow the German regional lender to offload billions of euros in troubled assets onto its government owners and avoid being shut down, saving around 2,500 jobs.

China’s Ministry of Commerce on Monday approved Nokia’s proposed acquisition of French rival Alcatel-Lucent with conditions, almost completing the 15.6 billion euro ($17.67 billion) deal’s antitrust process.

ITV Plc, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it had agreed to buy the TV business of Northern Irish network partner UTV Media Plc for 100 million pounds ($154.68 million) in cash.

British online photo printing company PhotoBox has agreed a sale to private equity firms Exponent and Electra for about 400 million pounds. Last year, PhotoBox was planning an initial public offering that could have valued the company to as much as 500 million pounds. It shelved the plan citing that the markets were “volatile”.

IT services firm Softcat said it plans an initial public offering of about 500 million pounds on the London Stock Exchange next month. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) ($1 = 0.6465 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)