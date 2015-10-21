FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 12:12 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ferrari races to $9.8 bln valuation in US IPO

(on.ft.com/1LBZU76)

FedEx poised for go-ahead on 4.4 bln euro TNT deal

(on.ft.com/1PyroQS)

Credit Agricole pays $787m penalty for busting US sanctions

(on.ft.com/1W4e1Mw)

Overview

Ferrari NV priced its initial public offering at the top of expectations on Tuesday, raising $893 million, as drivers enamoured with the luxury sports car maker snapped up its shares alongside institutional investors, defying a choppy market. The IPO priced at $52 per share values the company around $9.8 billion.

EU antitrust regulators have no objections to FedEx Corp’s 4.4 billion euro ($4.99 billion) acquisition of Dutch peer TNT Express NV, the companies said on Tuesday.

France’s Credit Agricole SA has agreed to pay $787 million for moving hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system in violation of sanctions against Iran, Sudan, and other countries, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.8810 euros Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.