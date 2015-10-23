FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23
#Market News
October 23, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

John Malone’s Liberty Global in talks to buy Cable & Wireless

(on.ft.com/1jXbOkF)

TalkTalk warns 4 million customers of cyber attack

(on.ft.com/1W7siCR)

Debenhams boss to step down

(on.ft.com/1MW6ABr)

Overview

Liberty Global Plc is in talks with Cable & Wireless Communications Plc about a potential deal to unite two companies backed by billionaire cable pioneer John Malone and extend Liberty’s reach in the Caribbean.

British broadband supplier TalkTalk warned 4 million customers that private customer data, including credit card and bank details, may have been stolen in a “significant and sustained” cyber attack on its website.

Debenhams, Britain’s second-largest department store group, said on Thursday Chief Executive Michael Sharp would step down sometime next year, following media reports that investors wanted a change at the top of the company.

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
