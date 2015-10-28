FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 28
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Shell to take $2 bln charge to exit Alberta project

(on.ft.com/1OWEFmq)

AB InBev and SABMiller to extend deal deadline

(on.ft.com/1OWItUQ)

EU calls for investigation into Brussels’ Volkswagen blunders

(on.ft.com/1OWJSuy)

Overview

Royal Dutch Shell Plc will incur a $2 billion charge as it discontinues construction of its 80,000 barrel-per-day Carmon Creek thermal oil sands project in Alberta because of the lack of infrastructure to move Canadian crude to market, the company said on Tuesday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller Plc have agreed to extend a deadline set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday to complete the 68 billion euro takeover deal. A request to extend the deadline was likely to be granted by the UK regulators, according to people involved in the talks.

The European Parliament on Tuesday stoked the pressure on EU regulators by calling for an investigation of Brussels’ looking over the Volkswagen AG scandal. The move followed revelations that senior European Commission officials were aware automakers were cheating emissions tests as far back as 2013. (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
