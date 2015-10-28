PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Shell to take $2 bln charge to exit Alberta project

AB InBev and SABMiller to extend deal deadline

EU calls for investigation into Brussels’ Volkswagen blunders

Royal Dutch Shell Plc will incur a $2 billion charge as it discontinues construction of its 80,000 barrel-per-day Carmon Creek thermal oil sands project in Alberta because of the lack of infrastructure to move Canadian crude to market, the company said on Tuesday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller Plc have agreed to extend a deadline set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday to complete the 68 billion euro takeover deal. A request to extend the deadline was likely to be granted by the UK regulators, according to people involved in the talks.

The European Parliament on Tuesday stoked the pressure on EU regulators by calling for an investigation of Brussels' looking over the Volkswagen AG scandal. The move followed revelations that senior European Commission officials were aware automakers were cheating emissions tests as far back as 2013.