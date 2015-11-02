PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

FOREIGN BANKS U.S. REPO DEALS QUERIED

(on.ft.com/1P50XT7)

BAE BUYS 20 PCT STAKE IN SPACE ENGINE GROUP

(on.ft.com/1Ws6Qsn)

AIRBNB FACES CRUNCH VOTE IN SAN FRANCISCO

(on.ft.com/1P514Op)

COMMERZBANK CHIEF TO QUIT NEXT YEAR

(on.ft.com/1P51eW0)

Overview

Foreign banks operating in U.S. are “window dressing”, or reducing about $170 billion from their accounts every quarter, in an effort to appear more stable and profitable, according to a new study by the Office of Financial Research.

Europe’s biggest defence contractor, BAE Systems PLC , has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in rocket engine maker Reaction Engines for 20.6 million pounds ($31.82 million).

On Tuesday, San Francisco voters will vote to decide whether short-term rentals, such as the one offered by Airbnb, be limited to 75 days a year. The vote threatens the existence of Airbnb in its home town of San Francisco.

Martin Blessing, chief executive of Germany’s second biggest bank Commerzbank since 2008, has decided against renewing his contract and will retire by next October, the bank said on Sunday. ($1 = 0.6479 pound) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)