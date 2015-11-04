PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 4

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VERDICT NEARS IN U.S. LIBOR TRIAL

STANCHART IN $5.1 BLN RIGHTS ISSUE

MTN HITS BACK OVER $5.2 BLN NIGERIA FINE

TAKATA FINED $70 MLN OVER DANGEROUS AIRBAGS

Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, two ex-Rabobank traders who have been accused of manipulating the Japanese yen and U.S. dollar Libor rates, could face upto 30 years in jail if convicted of bank and wire fraud.

Standard Chartered Plc’s new chief executive Bill Winters announced a rights issue to raise about 3.3 billion pounds ($5.09 billion) and also announced plans to cut 15,000 jobs as part of a restructuring plan to save $2.9 billion.

South Africa-listed telecoms operator MTN said that it has not reached any settlement with the Nigerian Communications Commission over a $5.2 billion fine imposed on the operator.

U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday imposed a $70-million fine on air-bag supplier Takata Corp in relation to ruptures that caused seven deaths and nearly 100 injuries in the United States.