PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 6
November 6, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

NY PROBES EXXON MOBIL OVER CLIMATE RISKS

(on.ft.com/1l9ZNZS)

INVESTORS CALL FOR ON-THE-ROAD CO2 TESTS

(on.ft.com/1l9ZSwR)

DISNEY GETS HELP TO FIND CHINESE FAKES

(on.ft.com/1la0oLn)

TRADERS FOUND GUILTY IN US LIBOR TRIAL

(on.ft.com/1la0DG6)

Overview

The New York attorney general has launched an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil Corp misled the public and shareholders about the risks of climate change.

Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, a group representing 118 investors, has urged the European Union to phase out outdated laboratory tests for vehicle emissions and replace them in favour of on-the-road monitoring for both CO2 and NOx emissions.

China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce has announced a campaign to weed out counterfeit Disney merchandise to develop a fair and competitive market. The crackdown against fake goods will continue until October 2016.

A NY federal jury found two former traders at Rabobank, Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, guilty of conspiracy and wire fraud. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
