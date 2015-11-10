PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CANADIAN PACIFIC IN FRESH US RAIL PLAY

(on.ft.com/1SdU1AY)

SHORT SELLER SETS SIGHTS ON MALLINCKRODT

(on.ft.com/1SdUt2a)

VW OFFERS US CUSTOMERS $1,000 GIFT CARDS

(on.ft.com/1SdVAP9)

MATCH AIMS TO RAISE $537 MLN IN IPO

(on.ft.com/1SdW2gy)

Overview

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is exploring a potential acquisition of its U.S.-based rival Norfolk Southern Corp, and has hired bankers to seek finance for the deal.

Citron Research, after targeting Valeant Pharmaceuticals last month, has turned its sights on Mallinckrodt Plc calling the drugmaker “a far worse offender of the reimbursement system” in a tweet. The comments by the short seller sent the drugmaker’s stock price tumbling by as much as 22 percent.

German carmaker Volkswagen AG’s American unit is offering two $500 gift cards to owners of VW and Audi cars with engine capacity of 2L. The carmaker said the effort is a “first step” towards restoring consumer confidence in the brand.

Match Group, the owner of dating services Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise as much as $537 million in an initial public offering. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)