PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 12
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

APPLE EYES PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS

(on.ft.com/1WSR6Pn)

GERMAN PROBE DEEPENS DIESEL CAR FEARS

(on.ft.com/1WNxjWP)

MICROSOFT IN GERMAN PLAN TO CURB SPYING

(on.ft.com/1WNxLVg)

AB INBEV FORMALLY BIDS 71 BLN POUNDS FOR SABMILLER

(on.ft.com/1WNxPnX)

Overview

iPhone maker Apple Inc is mulling entry into the person-to-person money transfer domain via its Apply Pay service. The move may put it in direct competition with PayPal and a few other tech companies that are developing similar services.

Germany’s federal motor authority KBA said it is scrutinising models of 16 other brands, including Daimler and BMW over “elevated” levels of diesel pollutants uncovered in vehicle road tests following the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

Redmond, Washington-headquartered Microsoft unveiled a plan to keep some of its European customers’ sensitive data out of the reach of the U.S. government.

Belgium’s Anheuser-Busch InBev made a formal offer of 71 billion pounds ($108.18 billion) to acquire rival SABMiller PLC, in a deal that would create the world’s largest brewer.

$1 = 0.6563 pounds Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
