PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 20
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 1:42 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*Athens backs reforms to unlock bailout funds (on.ft.com/1MqmUZj)

*German banks DZ and WGZ agree to merger (on.ft.com/1MqmZw8)

*Uber and Lyft race to raise $1.5 billion in ride-hailing app war(on.ft.com/1Mqn2rN)

*Hungary's Russian-built energy plants rebuked (on.ft.com/1MqnbLN)

Overview Greece’s parliament passed a reform bill on Thursday needed to unlock 12 billion euros ($12.85 billion) to recapitalize its struggling banks and pay off debt. The reform bill was approved by 153 to 137 votes following a stormy debate that brought the sacking of two deputies from the governing Syriza-led coalition

Germany’s co-operative banks DZ Bank and WGZ Bank agreed to merge on Thursday. The merger will create the third-largest banking group in Germany with combined assets of 501 billion euros ($536.57 billion), behind Deutsche Bank AG with assets of 1.7 trillion euros ($1.82 trillion) and Commerzbank which has 564 billion euros ($604.04 billion) in assets. Ride services Uber and Lyft are looking to raise combined $1.5 billion by the end of the year. Uber is looking to raise $1 billion and Lyft is aiming for $500 million from private fundraising. Belgium has said Hungary acted illegally by awarding contracts to a Russian state-owned company, dealing a significant blow to Hungary’s plan to build a 12.5 billion euros ($13.39 billion) nuclear power station.

$1 = 0.9336 euros Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
