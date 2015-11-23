FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 23
November 23, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DEUTSCHE BANK TESTS PASSWORD-FREE MOBILES

(on.ft.com/1OmO5EX)

BRITONS SET TO SPEND 1.9 BLN STG IN BLACK FRIDAY SALES

(on.ft.com/1N2PNIe)

ROLLS-ROYCE CHIEF TO OUTLINE REVIVAL TIMETABLE

(on.ft.com/1lcJiMl)

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG is working, with a company called Callsign, on a new antifraud technology, that uses the way one holds the phone and handles it to check one’s identity.

UK shoppers are all set for, Black Friday, the biggest spending day of the British calendar. It is estimated that the Black Friday sales this year could be about 1.9 billion stg.

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is trying to restore investors’ faith after five profit warnings. In a presentation, expected on Tuesday, he is set to update investors on the findings so far of his wide-ranging operational review of the business.

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
