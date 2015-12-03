PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK MPS PASS VOTE ON SYRIA AIR STRIKES

(on.ft.com/1MXdhS9)

CANDIDATES LINED UP TO REPLACE MAURICE LÉVY AT PUBLICIS

(on.ft.com/1lYq91p)

JAGUAR LAND ROVER TESTS SILVERSTONE BID

(on.ft.com/1Pxi8x8)

UK‘S ONS MUST CHANGE CULTURE TO PROTECT DATA QUALITY, SAYS BEAN REVIEW

(on.ft.com/21wsS2K)

Overview

Britain is set to launch air strikes against Isis extremists in Syria within hours after MPs endorsed by a majority of 174 David Cameron’s plan to bomb what he called “medieval murderers”.

Publicis has taken what is seen as the clearest step yet towards choosing Maurice Lévy’s successor, in effect naming a shortlist of candidates to replace the man who has led the advertising group for 28 years.

Jaguar Land Rover is examining a bid worth tens of millions of pounds to buy Silverstone, Britain’s best known racing circuit, according to documents seen by the Financial Times.

The Office for National Statistics urgently needs to change its culture if Britain’s statistics are to remain fit for purpose, according to an official report by Sir Charlie Bean, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)