PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 14

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

PHARMA R&D RETURNS SINK TO FIVE-YEAR LOW

(on.ft.com/1QfodyL)

CHENIERE CEO STANDS DOWN AFTER ICAHN MOVE

(on.ft.com/1QfoDFl)

TWITTER WARNS ON POTENTIAL HACK ATTEMPT

(on.ft.com/1Y7EREz)

TYCOON‘S FATE SPARKS FEARS ON CHINA REFORMS

(on.ft.com/1QfphlZ)

Overview

Returns on the research and development carried out by pharma companies have dipped to their lowest levels in the least five years. The figures mirror the precarious situation that pharma companies are in, amid global consolidation and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving the highest number of drugs in 20 years.

Charif Souki, chief executive of Cheniere Energy has resigned from his position and will be replaced by Neal Shear, a Cheniere board member. News of the resignation comes after activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in the company.

Twitter, in an email to users, has warned of a hack by state-sponsored actors to steal personal information such as phone numbers, email addresses and IP addresses.

The disappearance of one of China’s business tycoons has raised concerns about the reforms being carried out by China. Fosun Group said that its chairman, Guo Guangchang, is assisting authorities in an unspecified probe. However, however the company was not the subject of the probe. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)