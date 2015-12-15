PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SAMSUNG APPEALS IN APPLE PATENT FIGHT

APPLE‘S IRISH TAX DEAL FACES MORE SCRUTINY

CHENIERE BOSS TOPPLED AT MOMENT OF TRIUMPH

RPC TO BUY BOTTLE-TOPS MAKER

Overview

Samsung Electronics is taking its fight over design patents with Apple to the U.S. Supreme Court, where more than half a billion dollars is at stake on the ongoing fight.

Brussels has widened its probe into alleged tax deals with Apple. EU authorities have sent lengthy questionnaire sets to Ireland, which points to the probe lengthening well beyond the 2016 elections.

Charif Souki’s Cheniere Energy will soon start exporting liquefied natural gas from the southern states of the U.S. to customers in Europe and Asia. Yet over the weekend Souki was ousted as chief executive, following a clash with the board. His ouster is a sign of the tensions that have emerged in the emerging U.S. LNG export industry

Plastic packaging producer RPC said it will buy Global Closure Systems in a deal that values the company at about 650 million euros. ($715.07 million)